Justin Bieber Arrives in Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl Amid Rumors He was Invited to Join Usher's Halftime Show (Report)

We’re less than a day away from the 2024 Super Bowl, and celebrities are pouring into Las Vegas for the game. It looks like Justin Bieber might have joined that growing number.

Reports suggest that the 29-year-old “Peaches” singer flew into Sin City for the game with Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

His appearance comes amid rumors that Usher personally invited him to partake in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prompting even more questions about the possibility.

TMZ obtained photos of someone who appears to be Justin arriving at a hotel in Vegas with the Kar-Jenners on Saturday (February 10).

You cannot clearly see his face in the photos, but the man in question does appear to match Justin in terms of style and build.

The outlet also recently reported that Justin got a very special invite to partake in the Halftime Show… From Usher himself.

The timing for him to take the stage would be smart. After all, the singer did just deliver his first concert in over a year earlier this month.

There’s been a major report about another of Usher‘s alleged guests, too.