Where Will Taylor Swift Sit at the Super Bowl? Report Suggests She'll Have 1 of the Priciest Seats!

Now that we know that Taylor Swift will be at the 2024 Super Bowl, the next question is where will she be sitting.

On Saturday (January 10), it was confirmed that the 34-year-old “Lavender Haze” superstar was flying to Las Vegas, Nevada from a string of concerts in Japan to cheer on Travis Kelce in the big game.

A new report revealed where she’ll be sitting during the game, and it is safe to say that she’ll have one of the most expensive seats in the stadium.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl seating arrangement…

According to a report by TMZ, Travis is springing to buy a suite for his family and Taylor‘s.

Suites have been making headlines in the leadup to the big game, and there have been many stories about how much the elite seats cost at Allegiant Stadium.

Travis will be paying a premium if the rumors are true. He is said to have shelled out more than $1 million to secure the spot.

Of course, the suite isn’t just for Taylor. Donna and Scott Kelce (Travis‘ mom and dad), his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie will join the singer. Her parents Andrea and Scott, brother Austin and girlfriend Sydney Ness should all be there, too.

It’s a safe bet that there will be even more people with them. After all, Taylor‘s suites at previous games have been a party spot for her and some famous celebrity pals.

If you missed it, Travis recently shouted out one of Taylor‘s historic wins.

Another NFL WAG made headlines when she offered to buy a suite for her future in-laws.