Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Grammy Wins, Speaks Out During Super Bowl Press Conference

Travis Kelce is sharing his thoughts on girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking night at the Grammys!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player spoke out during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl on Monday night (February 5) in Las Vegas, Nev.

Travis was asked about Taylor multiple times and he noted that “she’s part of Chiefs Kingdom now.”

When asked about her fourth Album of the Year win at the Grammys, Travis said, “She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home [with] some hardware too.”

Travis added, “Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world and it’s been cool to just experience that.”

Right after the wins, Travis made a subtle show of support for Taylor on social media.

You can watch the full press conference below.