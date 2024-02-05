Quinta Brunson Reveals That Daniel Radcliffe Almost Starred in 'Abott Elementary'

Quinta Brunson is revealing the Abbott Elementary role that almost went to Daniel Radcliffe!

If you weren’t aware, the two have worked together before. Quinta, 34, and Daniel, 34, co-starred in the 2022 film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the TBS sitcom Miracle Workers.

Quinta, who is best known for creating, writing, and starring in Abbott Elementary, recently told Entertainment Weekly why she wanted Daniel to appear on the show.

“For some reason in the [writer’s] room we were like, ‘What if Daniel Radcliffe was Mr. Johnson’s son?’ And there’s no rhyme or reason. It’s so dumb. And not like Daniel Radcliffe as somebody, like, Daniel Radcliffe [himself] is Mr. Johnson’s son,” she said.

In case you didn’t know, Mr. Johnson, played by William Stanford Davis, is the school’s janitor in the show.

