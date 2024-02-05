Paris Jackson Explains Why She Covered Up Her 80+ Tattoos for Grammys 2024

Paris Jackson is opening up to decision to hide her tattoos at the 2024 Grammys.

For the big event, the 25-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson decided to cover up her 80+ tattoos with makeup.

While doing press on the red carpet, Paris explained why she decided to hide her tattoos.

Keep reading to find out more…

Paris revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she covered up her tattoos so that all of the focus was on her black Celine dress.

“I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don’t want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I’m wearing,” Paris explained. “And it gives the dress it’s own moment, you know?”

If you missed it, Paris also recently hit back at trolls criticizing her appearance.