Top Stories
Mon, 05 February 2024 at 9:40 pm

Paris Jackson Explains Why She Covered Up Her 80+ Tattoos for Grammys 2024

Paris Jackson Explains Why She Covered Up Her 80+ Tattoos for Grammys 2024

Paris Jackson is opening up to decision to hide her tattoos at the 2024 Grammys.

For the big event, the 25-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson decided to cover up her 80+ tattoos with makeup.

While doing press on the red carpet, Paris explained why she decided to hide her tattoos.

Keep reading to find out more…

Paris revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she covered up her tattoos so that all of the focus was on her black Celine dress.

“I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don’t want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I’m wearing,” Paris explained. “And it gives the dress it’s own moment, you know?”

If you missed it, Paris also recently hit back at trolls criticizing her appearance.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 01
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 01
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 02
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 02
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 03
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 03
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 04
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 04
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 05
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 05
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 06
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 06
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 07
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 07
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 08
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 08
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 09
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 09
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 10
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 10
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 11
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 11
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 12
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 12
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 13
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 13
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 14
paris jackson on why she covered up her tattoos 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Paris Jackson, Tattoo