Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Couple Up at Grammys After Party, Pose for First Photo Together

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are getting more public with their relationship!

The cute new couple attended W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci’s Grammy After-Party together on Sunday night (February 4) at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

Sabrina and Barry didn’t pose together on the red carpet, but they did snap a photo together while hanging out during the party. You can see that photo exclusively on WMagazine.com.

In the photo, Sabrina jokingly held a martini glass over her face while Barry held his hand over his face. The new couple clearly is still trying to keep a low profile, despite fans being aware of the relationship.

Sabrina and Barry seemingly met in September 2023 when they both attended the Givenchy fashion show in Paris and they were first spotted on a date together in December.

In January, the couple was spotted on a date at an art museum in Los Angeles. People noted that they “shared a little kiss” during the outing.