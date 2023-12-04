Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 7:14 pm

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were spotted on a dinner date this past weekend in Los Angeles!

The 24-year-old “Nonsense” singer and the 31-year-old Saltburn actor were spotted getting dinner on Saturday night (December 2) in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A.

The photos can be seen on Daily Mail.

Sabrina and Barry were both in attendance at the Givenchy fashion show at Paris Fashion Week back in September and likely met at that event. See those photos in the gallery!

For those who aren’t familiar with him, Barry is best known for his Oscar-nominated performance in The Banshees of Inisherin and for his star-making turn in the new movie Saltburn, which is now in theaters. He split from partner Alyson Kierans over the summer after welcoming their first child together in 2022.

Sabrina got her start on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World and now she’s a bonafide pop star who is opening for Taylor Swift on her international dates.

Check out Sabrina‘s hilarious response to her “Feather” music video controversy.

