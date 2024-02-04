Top Stories
Sun, 04 February 2024 at 6:52 pm

Paris Jackson Covers Over 80 Tattoos with Body Makeup for Grammys 2024

Paris Jackson Covers Over 80 Tattoos with Body Makeup for Grammys 2024

Paris Jackson had some doing a double take while arriving at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

What’s different about the 25-year-old famed daughter of Michael Jackson? She covered her 80+ body tattoos for the red carpet!

Paris told fans exactly how she did it too: with the help of CoverFX makeup.

“CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered. #tattoomakeup,” she posted on Instagram.

We included a photo of Paris in a past red carpet appearance below, to see some of her tattoos.

Paris Jackson photo

The above appearance is from March of 2023.

FYI: Paris is wearing Celine.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!
