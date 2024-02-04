Kelly Osbourne & Partner Sid Wilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Grammys 2024

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are red carpet official!

The longtime couple posed for photos at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles, marking their first time attending a formal event as a couple.

Wearing a black dress, Kelly styled her lavender hair in bombshell curls. She had the largest smile on her face and carried a purse shaped like a boom box.

Sid opted for a pinstriped black suit, which he paired with a patterned pocket square and a bold scarf. The Grammy nominated Slipknot musician finished off his look with a large black mask, which nearly covered the entirety of his face and left only his eyes and mouth exposed.

Slipknot went into the evening nominated for Best Metal Performance. However, the award went to Metallica before the show started.

Kelly also posed for photos with Slipknot musician Shawn Crahan‘s wife Chantel! We’ve got pics of the pair in the gallery.

FYI: Kelly is wearing Christian Siriano.

