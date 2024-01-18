Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later: 'It's the Most Cringe Moment of My Life'

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out about that viral moment from her 2015 guest stint on The View.

If you don’t remember, in response to a Donald Trump statement about immigration, Kelly said, “If you kick every Latino out of this country. Then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?”

Rosie Perez then said, “Oh that’s not…” to which Kelly then quickly said, “In the sense that… You know what I mean? I didn’t mean it like that. Come on!”

Now, Kelly is speaking out about the moment, especially after it is now getting new life in the form of a TikTok trend.

Some quotes from the trend include: “If you kick every lesbian out of this country, who’s going to rent your trucks, U-Haul?” said by jaycewolf126246 and “If you kick every they/them out of this country, who is going to be making your drinks, Starbucks?” said by @eli_orwhatever.

Kelly told Rolling Stone about the 2015 moment, “It’s the most cringe moment of my entire life. But to see people be creative with it does put a smile on my face. It turns something so ugly into something funny…. It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done. I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

About that moment, she shared, “It was a really, really hard time in my life. I had just been in rehab and what I needed was something else. It wasn’t for drugs, it was more my anxiety disorder, my depression disorder, childhood trauma, all of that kind of stuff. During that time, my dad [Ozzy] had just cheated on my mother [Sharon]. I was drinking to numb the pain of everything. I was a trash can when it came to drugs, whatever I could get my hands on. And I was a really broken, scared person. And then after that event, it kind of kick-started me taking a long, hard look at myself and the things that I don’t like and the things that I’d like to change and the things that I’d like to keep.”

Kelly was also asked why she decided to break her silence with an interview about it today.

She said, “I said yes because I’ve never spoken about it before, ever. And it was something that was so painful. And so life-changing, chaotic, and crazy in every way. I mean, I received death threats. I used to have this freedom where people liked my crazy opinions and they liked the shock factor of it. And I fed into it a lot because I didn’t understand it. I’ve learned when to shut up and to stop talking. I’m definitely not the person I was before that incident.”

