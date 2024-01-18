'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Cast Confirmed: 9 Stars Are Returning, 1 Bumped Up to Recurring!

The third season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is officially in production!

“While Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s novel The Gods of Guilt, we decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be,” co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Deadline, teasing the beginning of season 3 with some photos (which you can see over at Deadline).

Now, we have a confirmed cast list for the third season!

Keep reading to see who is definitely returning and who has been bumped to recurring…