'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 3:06 pm

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Cast Confirmed: 9 Stars Are Returning, 1 Bumped Up to Recurring!

The third season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer is officially in production!

“While Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly’s novel The Gods of Guilt, we decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be,” co-showrunners and executive producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Deadline, teasing the beginning of season 3 with some photos (which you can see over at Deadline).

Now, we have a confirmed cast list for the third season!

Keep reading to see who is definitely returning and who has been bumped to recurring…

