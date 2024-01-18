Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2024 at 2:47 pm

Holland Taylor Reveals If She'd Work With Longtime Partner Sarah Paulson

Holland Taylor Reveals If She'd Work With Longtime Partner Sarah Paulson

Holland Taylor and girlfriend Sarah Paulson have successful careers in Hollywood and have both starred in a variety of projects over the years. However, it is extremely unlikely that we’ll ever see them on the screen together.

While on the red carpet at the Emmys earlier this week, the 81-year-old The Morning Show actress explained that she “can’t imagine” collaborating with Sarah, 49.

She explained why and also revealed one project that she could imagine tackling as a duo.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t like seeing couples doing things because I’m always aware of the coupledom,” Holland explained to Variety.

Despite her lack of interest, she added that “one or two” offers have come across the table that would have involved both her and Sarah.

While she isn’t interested in acting together on the screen, Holland told the publication that she could imagine them costarring in a version of the play The Chalk Garden.

“It’s a very rarified kind of play,” she said of the project.

If you missed it, see what Sarah had to say about Holland recently.
Photos: Getty
