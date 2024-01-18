Lil Nas X Reveals 'Long Live Montero' Trailer for HBO Documentary - Watch!

HBO has released the official trailer and key art for the original documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero!

Produced by RadicalMedia and directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the Lil Nas X special debuts Saturday, January 27 at 8:00-9:35 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Per the network, the documentary “captures the creative dynamo and mesmerizing star power of Lil Nas X, the groundbreaking, Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter, as he prepares for and embarks on his first-ever headlining U.S. tour. With unparalleled access, the film follows the genre-breaking artist on a personal journey of self-investigation and discovery as he creates, rehearses, and performs nightly in front of his legions of devoted fans.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The full synopsis: “Spanning 60 days of the Long Live Montero tour in 2022/2023, the verité-style film delves beneath the surface of Lil Nas X, a boy from Atlanta born Montero Hill, whose musical career exploded with his 2019 crossover hit “Old Town Road.” Mirroring the stage show, the film is divided into three acts—Rebirth, Transformation, and Becoming—and chronicles Montero’s own odyssey as he navigates the pressures of his meteoric rise to stardom, his desire to inspire his fans and accept the naysayers, and his place within the pantheon of Black, queer icons.”

“Capturing this provocative performer at a transformational point in his life, Montero’s elaborate stage show transports the audience through the highs and lows of his life via his deeply personal music, while behind the scenes, the film reveals a sensitive young man still exploring his own queer identity, complicated relationships with family members, and his aspirations as a force for self-expression and acceptance. Vulnerable and raw off stage, dazzling and spectacular on stage, LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO is a testament to an artist who continues to push boundaries, transcend genres, and reshape expectations on his quest to become the truest and greatest version of himself.”

He also just reacted to criticism of his new single “J CHRIST.”

Watch the trailer…