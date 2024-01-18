Top Stories
Thu, 18 January 2024 at 2:19 pm

Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Costars Chyler Leigh & Sadie Laflamme-Snow Link Up at Season 2 Screening

Hallmark's 'The Way Home' Costars Chyler Leigh & Sadie Laflamme-Snow Link Up at Season 2 Screening

Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow of The Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home reunited at a screening of the show’s second season on Wednesday night (January 17) in Los Angeles.

The duo lit up the red carpet at Paramount Theatre. Chyler opted for a royal blue dress with long sleeves and a slit. She wore it with strappy heels and kept her accessorizing minimal.

Sadie posed for photos in a blush-colored dress with a soft, ruffled neckline and a sheer skirt.

The second season of The Way Home will premiere on January 21. It will pick up right where the first season left off, and 10 members of the original cast will return.

We got some photos of the group, including Andie MacDowell, together at the season premiere just last week.

If you haven’t yet, check out the trailer for the second season of the show!

Scroll through all of the photos of Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow together in the gallery…
Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency; Photos: Backgrid
