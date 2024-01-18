Rob Lowe Reveals the Famous Pal He Accidentally Texted Instead of Robert Downey Jr. Following His Golden Globes Win

Rob Lowe made a texting mistake that almost everyone has made at some point in their life – he sent a message to the wrong person.

Only, the snafu felt doubly awkward in this situation. Why? He was trying to congratulate Robert Downey Jr. for his win at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this month. Instead, he sent the congratulations to a famous friend who had lost at the awards show!

He broke down the awkward mistake in a recent interview.

Instead of texting the Marvel star, Rob texted Bradley Cooper, who lost in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama to Robert‘s Oppenheimer costar Cillian Murphy.

“Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I’m so excited for him so I text him, ‘So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I’ve heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,’” he said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

He belatedly realized what he had done and then had to reach out to Bradley again to explain.

“I said, ‘No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.,’” he recalled, adding, “Now that’s even worse! I made the guy feel worse! It was terrible.”

Rob managed to make the same mistake a second time, so he congratulated Bradley for Robert‘s win not once but twice.

By the sounds of it, Bradley wasn’t offended by the honest mistake. “He literally said, ‘No, no, no. It’s fine. I like living vicariously through these mistakes,’” Rob told host Jimmy Kimmel.

While reflecting on his big mistake, Jimmy let Rob know that he would be able to unsend messages if he ever experienced a similar snafu in the future.

