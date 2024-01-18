'Rhythm + Flow' Season 2 - 3 New Judges Revealed & 1 Huge Special Guest!

Rhythm + Flow is back!

The Netflix hit music series returns for Season 2 later this year.

The streamer announced that the hit music competition series will welcome three big music stars as the newest judges for the series’ next season, as well as a huge special guest judge.

From Netflix: “Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s hip hop music competition hosted by a panel of industry heavy hitters ready to discover the next generation’s rap star. This competition will feature contestants from all over the country who are hungry and ready to prove themselves to see if they have what it takes to take home the grand prize of $250,000 and the title of hip hop’s newest star.”

The winner of Rhythm & Flow’s season 1, D Smoke, has since become a Grammy and NAACP-nominated artist. Season 1 debuted with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. as judges.

The series is currently in production and slated to premiere later this year.

Find out who is judging Season 2, and who is the first special guest…