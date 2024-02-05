Who Plays the Old Woman, Pearl, in 'X' Movie? The Actress Also Plays Another Character!

Ti West‘s beloved horror movie X is getting a whole new group of fans after debuting on Netflix and you might be surprised to find out who plays the role of Pearl, the old woman in the film.

X takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

The actress who plays Pearl also has another role in the movie and she looks WAY different as that character.

Mia Goth, who plays Maxine and can be seen in the poster above, has a dual role as Pearl.

Mia Goth as Pearl in a screencap from the X trailer

In an interview with ScreenRant, Mia talked about her preparation to play two roles. She wears heavy prosthetics and makeup for her role as Pearl.

“Something that was really enjoyable was the prep that I had with Ti and getting to know him. It really became a collaboration; we were talking daily for a good couple of months before I ever met him in New Zealand, where we ended up shooting the film,” Mia said. “We spoke at length about the fact that they’re very much the same woman. They carry the same essence, they’re just at different life stages and the product of different circumstances and life choices ultimately – but their spirit is the same. When they come across each other for the first time, it’s quite for Maxine, but it sparks something in Pearl.”

She continued, “Ti was also very giving with Pearl and Maxine, and what I wanted to do with them. He really trusted me immensely with that, so I did my own prep and brought it to him. And he essentially said that whatever feels good for me will work for him, so that was a lot of fun.”

Mia reprised the role in the sequel Pearl. Watch the trailer now!

