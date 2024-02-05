Bijou Phillips Shares First Comments on Danny Masterson Divorce Following His Rape Conviction

Bijou Phillips is sharing a very rare update on how she’s doing.

On Sunday night (February 4), the 43-year-old Almost Famous actress made an appearance at a 2024 Grammys viewing party where she shared an update on her life since filing for divorce from Danny Masterson after he was convicted of rape.

“I’m doing good,” Bijou told E! News, noting that she and the 47-year-old That ’70s Show actor’s 9-year-old daughter Fianna are a “great little team.”

In September 2023, Danny was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of forcible rape earlier in the year.

Days after Danny‘s conviction, Bijou filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Recently, a judge denied Danny‘s request for bail – and it’s partly because of his divorce from Bijou.