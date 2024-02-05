Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album, Including Two Featured Artists

Taylor Swift has revealed the official track list for her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department!

The 34-year-old singer announced the album just about 24 hours ago when she was accepting her first of two awards at the 2024 Grammys. Now we already know the names of all 17 songs on the album.

The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19 and fans already think they’ve discovered the significance of that specific date. We also just learned who the two featured artists on the album will be!

Post Malone and Florence + the Machine are both featured on songs.

Taylor shared a photo of the album’s back cover artwork, which reads “I love you, it’s ruining my life.”

The track list says it’s “From the Desk of Taylor Swift.” Read the full list below…

1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

2. The Tortured Poets Department

3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

4. Down Bad

5. So Long, London

6. But Daddy I Love Him

7. Fresh Out The Slammer

8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)

9. Guilty As Sin?

10. Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me

11. I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)

12. loml

13. I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

15. The Alchemy

16. Clara Bow

17. The Manuscript