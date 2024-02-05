Glen Powell Enjoys Night Out with Group of Models at Grammys Weekend Party

Glen Powell had a fun night out during Grammys weekend!

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor was spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club with a group of models after attending a pre-Grammy party on Saturday night (February 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The private party was allegedly hosted by Jay-Z!

After the event, Glen was seen leaving with a group of ladies and he piled into the back seat of a car with three of them, including models Sienna Raine and Sarah Hands.

It’s been an exciting time for Glen, whose rom-com Anyone But You just hit $150 million at the worldwide box office on just a $25 million budget. His Netflix action-thriller premiered at Sundance last month and the trailer was recently released. It’s also expected that his movie Twisters will drop a trailer during the Super Bowl this coming weekend.