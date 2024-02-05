Top Stories
Mon, 05 February 2024 at 8:30 pm

Glen Powell Enjoys Night Out with Group of Models at Grammys Weekend Party

Glen Powell Enjoys Night Out with Group of Models at Grammys Weekend Party

Glen Powell had a fun night out during Grammys weekend!

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor was spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club with a group of models after attending a pre-Grammy party on Saturday night (February 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The private party was allegedly hosted by Jay-Z!

After the event, Glen was seen leaving with a group of ladies and he piled into the back seat of a car with three of them, including models Sienna Raine and Sarah Hands.

It’s been an exciting time for Glen, whose rom-com Anyone But You just hit $150 million at the worldwide box office on just a $25 million budget. His Netflix action-thriller premiered at Sundance last month and the trailer was recently released. It’s also expected that his movie Twisters will drop a trailer during the Super Bowl this coming weekend.

Just Jared on Facebook
glen powell night out with ladies 01
glen powell night out with ladies 02
glen powell night out with ladies 03
glen powell night out with ladies 04
glen powell night out with ladies 05
glen powell night out with ladies 06
glen powell night out with ladies 07
glen powell night out with ladies 08
glen powell night out with ladies 09
glen powell night out with ladies 10
glen powell night out with ladies 11
glen powell night out with ladies 12
glen powell night out with ladies 13
glen powell night out with ladies 14
glen powell night out with ladies 15
glen powell night out with ladies 16
glen powell night out with ladies 17
glen powell night out with ladies 18
glen powell night out with ladies 19
glen powell night out with ladies 20
glen powell night out with ladies 21
glen powell night out with ladies 22
glen powell night out with ladies 23

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Glen Powell, Sarah Hands, Sienna Raine