Duff Goldman Injured in Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk Driver

Duff Goldman is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a car crash.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), the 49-year-old Food Network star was being driven home from the Los Angeles airport when a suspected drunk driver hit him head-on.

“I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast,” Duff shared with People. “He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us.”

Duff said that he “saw the whole thing happen” and it was as if time slowed down.

“I just saw my wife and my daughter. It was nuts. And then boom, the crash happened,” Duff recalled. “I was just doing a systems check, making sure everything was where it was supposed to be, and I see there’s blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else. I was just like, ‘Thank God, thank God.’ Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, ‘I’m still here.’”

Duff and wife Johnna share 3-year-old daughter Josephine.

Duff, his driver, and the driver of the other car all survived the crash and were taken to the hospital. Duff said that his dominant right hand was crushed, requiring stitches, and he is waiting on a specialist to confirm next steps.

“It definitely doesn’t work,” Duff said of his injured hand. “And I need it to, because that’s all I got.”

Following the crash, Duff said that he went to check on the other driver, who he suspected of being drunk.

“He got out of the car and was kind of stumbling around. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is hurt.’ And then I went over to see if he was all right and hold him upright. And I smelled his breath, and I was like …” Duff said. “Man, I was pretty angry.”

After he was released from the hospital, Duff posted about the accident on Instagram to warn his followers about drinking and driving.

“On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags,” Duff wrote. “A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road. After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake.”

“I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke,” Doff added. “There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”