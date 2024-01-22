Glen Powell Brings His Parents to 'Hit Man' Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Glen Powell is getting some very special support at the premiere of his new Netflix movie!

The 35-year-old actor was joined by his parents Cyndy and Glen Sr. at the premiere of Hit Man on Monday (January 22) held during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Also stepping out for the premiere was the movie’s director Richard Linklater along with fellow cast members Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao, and Evan Holtzman.

Co-written by Glen and Richard, here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on June 7 with a limited theatrical release. Watch the trailer here!

