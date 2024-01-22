Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed &amp; There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 9:46 pm

Glen Powell Brings His Parents to 'Hit Man' Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Glen Powell Brings His Parents to 'Hit Man' Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Glen Powell is getting some very special support at the premiere of his new Netflix movie!

The 35-year-old actor was joined by his parents Cyndy and Glen Sr. at the premiere of Hit Man on Monday (January 22) held during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Also stepping out for the premiere was the movie’s director Richard Linklater along with fellow cast members Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao, and Evan Holtzman.

Keep reading to find out more…

Co-written by Glen and Richard, here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on June 7 with a limited theatrical release. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Glen Powell and the others at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 01
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 02
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 03
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 04
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 05
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 06
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 07
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 08
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 09
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 10
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 11
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 12
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 13
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 14
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 15
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 16
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 17
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 18
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 19
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 20
glen powell sundance premiere of hit man 21

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Austin Amelio, Evan Holtzman, Glen Powell, Richard Linklater, Sanjay Rao