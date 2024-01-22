Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2024? 10 Women Eliminated on Night One

Night one of The Bachelor is over and we have all the spoilers on what happened in the episode!

32 women were introduced to the new lead Joey Graziadei and he ended up eliminating 10 women by the conclusion of the first evening.

One woman, Lea, was given a special power back when she met Joey during the After the Final Rose special of Charity‘s season last year. We finally learned that she was given the chance to steal a 1-on-1 date from another woman, but she threw away the power and said she wants to be chosen for a 1-on-1 because Joey actually wants to go on it with her. She received the first impression rose in return!

If you can’t wait to find out who wins this season, winner spoilers have already been revealed by Reality Steve.

