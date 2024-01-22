Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed &amp; There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

3 One Chicago Cast Exits Confirmed for 2024, 'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Explains Why There's So Many Departures

3 One Chicago Cast Exits Confirmed for 2024, 'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Explains Why There's So Many Departures

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 4:00 pm

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Continue Here »

Who Wins 'The Bachelor' 2024? Reality Steve's Spoilers for Joey's Winner Revealed

Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor is first about to start, but spoilers for who wins the season have already been revealed by Reality Steve.

Recent seasons of Bachelor Nation shows haven’t been fully spoiled by the infamous blogger this quickly, though Steve has often had spoilers for most of the season in advance.

Reality Steve has given fans a detailed look at what will happen this season thanks to his inside sources. This comes as no surprise since the popular reality TV blogger is well-known for being the ultimate spoiler king of Bachelor Nation.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens, feel free to read through the post and get the details on what is going to happen each week on the reality show!

Browse through the slideshow to find out who wins Joey’s heart…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: EG, Extended, Joey Graziadei, Reality Steve, Slideshow, Television, The Bachelor