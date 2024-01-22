Austin Butler Joins Callum Turner & Barry Keoghan at 'Masters of the Sky' Premiere in London

Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner are hitting the red carpet to promote their new Apple TV+ series!

The co-stars stepped out for the UK premiere of Masters Of The Air on Monday (January 22) held at Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Here’s a synopsis of the series: Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Masters of the Air hits Apple TV+ on Jan. 27. Watch the trailer here!

With so many stars on the red carpet for the premiere of the World War II limited series, we pulled together pics of the cast members in attendance. Head inside to check them out!

Adam Long

Adam Silver

Anthony Boyle

Austin Butler FYI: Austin is wearing a Burberry suit.

Barry Keoghan FYI: Barry is wearing an outfit by Burberry.

Ben Radcliffe

Callum Turner

Ian Dunnett Jnr

James Murray

John Hopkins

Kai Alexander

Louis Greatorex

Luke Coughlan

Nate Mann

Nikolai Kinski

Rafferty Law

