Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

3 One Chicago Cast Exits Confirmed for 2024, 'Chicago Fire' Showrunner Explains Why There's So Many Departures

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 3:59 pm

Austin Butler Joins Callum Turner & Barry Keoghan at 'Masters of the Sky' Premiere in London

Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner are hitting the red carpet to promote their new Apple TV+ series!

The co-stars stepped out for the UK premiere of Masters Of The Air on Monday (January 22) held at Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Here’s a synopsis of the series: Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Masters of the Air hits Apple TV+ on Jan. 27. Watch the trailer here!

With so many stars on the red carpet for the premiere of the World War II limited series, we pulled together pics of the cast members in attendance. Head inside to check them out!

Keep reading to find out more…

Keep scrolling to see photos of the cast mebers at the premiere of Masters of the Air…

masters of the air london

Adam Long

masters of the air london

Adam Silver

masters of the air london

Anthony Boyle

masters of the air london

Austin Butler

FYI: Austin is wearing a Burberry suit.

masters of the air london

Barry Keoghan

FYI: Barry is wearing an outfit by Burberry.

masters of the air london

Ben Radcliffe

masters of the air london

Callum Turner

masters of the air london

Ian Dunnett Jnr

masters of the air london

James Murray

masters of the air london

John Hopkins

masters of the air london

Kai Alexander

masters of the air london

Louis Greatorex

masters of the air london

Luke Coughlan

masters of the air london

Nate Mann

masters of the air london

Nikolai Kinski

masters of the air london

Rafferty Law

Click through the gallery inside for even more photos of the stars the premiere…
