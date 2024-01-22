'Wicked' Movies Seemingly Wrap Filming; Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Spotted Arriving Back to NYC Together

It appears that filming on the Wicked movies has ended!

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are back in New York City after spending the last couple weeks in England to finish out the remaining days of shooting the Wicked films.

When the SAG-AFTRA strike started last year, there were just two weeks of shooting days remaining on the Wicked movies, which are being released as “Part One” and “Part Two.”

Ariana is starring as Glinda while Ethan will play Boq, the munchkin who is in love with her even though his infatuation is not reciprocated. In real life, they are now dating!

Daily Mail has photos of Ariana and Ethan holding hands as they walked through JFK Airport on Sunday (January 21) following their flight from London, joined by Ari‘s dog Toulouse.

Exactly two weeks ago, we reported all the clues that fans noticed pointing to the Wicked movies being back in production.