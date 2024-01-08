Here's Why 'Wicked' Fans Think the Movies Are Going Back Into Production Very Soon

The Wicked movies only had two more weeks of filming remaining when the SAG-AFTRA strike impacted production last year.

The cast was unable to work during the strike and production was paused with only days remaining in the filming process.

It now appears that the Wicked cast is getting ready to resume filming and fans have noticed some clues!

The cast of the movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Ethan Slater as Boq.

Cynthia just left a comment on Jonathan‘s Instagram account that seemingly hints at the cast getting back together on set. After he attended the Golden Globes over the weekend, Cynthia commented on his January 8 post and said, “We live for it all. You look gorgeous darling!!! See you soon!💚.”

There’s also the recent news that Ethan is going to be taking a two-week break from starring in the Broadway musical Spamalot.

BroadwayWorld reported that Ethan is going to be out of the show until January 21.

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz recently opened up about the remaining scenes.

“Most of it has been shot. We ultimately decided to do two movies because we couldn’t get it all crammed into one movie without, we felt, really compromising the story. We thought no one wanted to sit for four hours and see one movie [laughs], so it got divided into two movies. But yeah, most of it has been shot. The actors’ strike, of course, meant that they couldn’t quite finish. Now that that’s settled, they’ll finish the principal photography for that. But our director, Jon Chu, has been editing for months,” he told Collider.

