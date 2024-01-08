Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Settle Divorce, Arrive at Child Custody Agreement

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have finalized their divorce.

The 33-year-old singer and the 37-year-old country artist were confirmed to be separating back in October. Maren filed for divorce on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split after five years of marriage.

Maren and Ryan‘s divorce has officially been settled, and we have the details.

Per documents obtained by The Blast, the two agreed to not pay each other spousal support. Their properties and assets will be split – a term that was outlined in the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Regarding of their young son Hayes, Maren and Ryan will have joint custody. Maren will have custody on holidays that fall of even-numbered days of the month, and Ryan will spend time with Hayes on odd-numbered holidays.

The musicians agreed to handle decisions concerning their son’s religion, education, extracurricular activities, and non-emergency health care together.

Maren was also ordered to pay Ryan $2,100 in child support per month.

