IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party Guestlist Revealed! See Who the Hitmaker Spent the Night With

Taylor Lautner Reveals If Taylor Swift Broke Up With Him & More Highlights From His 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, & 1 Shared Big Baby News in 2023

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 9:20 am

Maren Morris Breaks Silence on Ryan Hurd Split, Reveals If She's Dating Again

Maren Morris is breaking her silence on her split from Ryan Hurd.

Back in October 2023, it was reported that the 33-year-old country star and her ex, 37, had split after five years of marriage.

“I cut all the trauma out of my hair,” Maren said during an appearance on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show.

She continued, “I think this year has—for a lot of people – not just me – a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces.”

Howard then noted, she “went through a divorce this year,” to which she responded, “It’s ongoing.”

“I would like this to sort of wrap up,” she shared. About possible dating, she added, “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now, that’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song.”

Prior to this statement, Maren had released a brief quote on her social media that alluded to the split.
