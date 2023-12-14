Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party Guestlist Revealed! See Who the Hitmaker Spent the Night With

Taylor Lautner Reveals If Taylor Swift Broke Up With Him & More Highlights From His 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, & 1 Shared Big Baby News in 2023

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 9:54 am

Sophie Turner Shares Breakup Song on Social Media, Singer Rachel Chinouriri Reacts

Sophie Turner Shares Breakup Song on Social Media, Singer Rachel Chinouriri Reacts

Sophie Turner shared a song on her Instagram Story and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star posted a Spotify song to her social media, “All I Ever Asked,” by singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri. The song is a breakup song, and by now, most everyone knows that Sophie is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

Keep reading to find out more…

One verse has Rachel singing: “Somewhere beneath the surface / I wanna find if you’re the problem or the purpose / ‘Cause it’s borderline/Never know if you’re sorry for what you said / For all I know you adore me / But kept it all inside your head.”

The chorus begins: “Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you / It was all I ever asked of you.”

“‘All I Ever Asked’ was inspired by a breakup my friend was going through and it made me reflect on a similar situation I was going through too,” Rachel once said about the single (via NME). “The feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realizing it’s the bare minimum. It’s also about realizing your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.”.

Rachel saw that Sophie had been listening to the song, and reacted on TikTok. You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, find out the rumored reason why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up.

