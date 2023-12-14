Sophie Turner Shares Breakup Song on Social Media, Singer Rachel Chinouriri Reacts

Sophie Turner shared a song on her Instagram Story and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star posted a Spotify song to her social media, “All I Ever Asked,” by singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri. The song is a breakup song, and by now, most everyone knows that Sophie is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas.

One verse has Rachel singing: “Somewhere beneath the surface / I wanna find if you’re the problem or the purpose / ‘Cause it’s borderline/Never know if you’re sorry for what you said / For all I know you adore me / But kept it all inside your head.”

The chorus begins: “Just a little more time, was it really that hard to do? / It was all I ever asked of you / It was all I ever asked of you.”

“‘All I Ever Asked’ was inspired by a breakup my friend was going through and it made me reflect on a similar situation I was going through too,” Rachel once said about the single (via NME). “The feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realizing it’s the bare minimum. It’s also about realizing your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.”.

Rachel saw that Sophie had been listening to the song, and reacted on TikTok. You can watch that below.

