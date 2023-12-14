Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 &amp; the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party Guestlist Revealed! See Who the Hitmaker Spent the Night With

Taylor Lautner Reveals If Taylor Swift Broke Up With Him &amp; More Highlights From His 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, &amp; 1 Shared Big Baby News in 2023

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 9:00 am

39 Popular Songs That Artists Now Regret - Find Out Which Singers Regret Their Hits!

Everyone has their special memories of their favorite hit songs over the years – but now and then, the artists themselves don’t exactly feel the same way about their own music.

Over the years, plenty of different pop stars and singer-songwriters have spoken out following the smash success of their songs to reveal that, for one reason or another, they feel awkward, embarrassed or even ashamed about certain songs.

In some cases, it came down to the lyrics. And in others, it’s all due to the song’s complete over-saturation of the market. Regardless, these stars have enough distance between the song’s release and now to reflect on the choices they made.

We’ve gathered together some of the biggest hits from the likes of everyone from Taylor Swift to Radiohead, and how the artists really feel about the songs. Some of these are bound to surprise you!

Be sure to check out the most controversial and banned music videos of all time as well.

Click through to find out which hit songs artists now regret…

Photos: Getty
