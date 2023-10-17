Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 10:56 am

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are going their separate ways.

The 33-year-old “The Middle” superstar and the 36-year-old singer-songwriter have decided to end their marriage after five years together, Us Weekly confirmed.

Keep reading to find out the reason…

Maren filed for divorce on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split in docs obtained by the outlet.

Their date of separation matches the date of filing. They also have a prenup in place.

Maren and Ryan met while co-writing the 2014 Tim McGraw hit “Last Turn Home,” forging a friendship before the relationship turned romantic. They officially began dating in 2015.

Ryan proposed in 2017, and the couple got married Nashville in March of 2018. The couple welcomed their first baby, son Hayes, in March of 2020.

They also worked together on songs, including “Chasing After You” and “I Can’t Love You Any More.”

Many celebrity couples split in 2023. Find out which other couples got a divorce.
