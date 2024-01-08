Jenna Ushkowitz & Kevin McHale Explain Why One 'Glee' Episode Feels 'Eerie' After Cory Monteith's Death

Glee alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale are reflecting on how an episode of the show was impacted by costar Cory Monteith‘s tragic death.

In July 2013, Cory passed away at the age of 31 from an accidental drug overdose.

On the latest episode of their And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast, Jenna and Kevin spoke about how watching Glee has changed since Cory‘s death.

They mentioned season 3, episode 9, which aired in January 2012. Its plot involves Cory‘s character Finn finding out that his father died of a drug overdose.

Jenna and Kevin agreed that the scene “hit a little too close to home” upon rewatching it.

“We probably don’t remember it because we thought it was just another story line for Finn that was really well done [at the time],” Jenna said. “But in hindsight, the whole through line of this story line — every line that he said about it — really just struck a different chord that resonated or mirrored his life too closely. It was just really sad to watch.”

Kevin added, “Yeah, it felt really dark and morbid watching it. But obviously, there was no way to know what the future was going to be… it just felt very eerie.”

