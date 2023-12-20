'Glee' Star Recalls Starting Rumor Lea Michele & Cory Monteith Were Dating to Improve Ratings

Glee was a long-running hit, and the cast was prepared to do whatever it took to keep it that way. So much so that one of the stars even purposefully started a rumor that Cory Monteith and Lea Michele were dating to keep people tuning in.

Of course, Gleeks know that Lea and Cory - who played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson – did actually date. However, before that became public knowledge, one of their costars used their chemistry to start an attention-grabbing rumor.

They opened up about how it happened and who was in on it recently.

While on his podcast with costar Jenna Uskhowitz, Kevin McHale revealed that he plotted with Lea and Cory to fabricate the rumor.

“We had enjoyed two very solid years of success and really great ratings, and it was the first time they had started to go down in a significant way,” he admitted during a recent episode of the podcast.

He continued, explaining, “So I talked to Lea. I don’t know if I talked to Cory, I think we did. And you [Jenna] were part of it.”

Kevin explained that they discussed the plan before implementing it. While filming, Kevin took a photo of Jenna, which featured Cory and Lea “being a little extra snuggly” in the background.

“I said, ‘I’ll put it up and wait a little bit for people to notice, and then I’ll delete it, like I did something wrong.’ Because the intention was we were gonna get rumors started that Cory and Lea are dating, and people will watch the show,” he explained.

He added that everyone was “very nervous,” but Lea was definitely down.

The plan was successful, with Kevin deleting the photo as soon as he saw someone clock the pair in the background.

After the fact, the entire cast of Glee learned that Lea and Cory actually were an item. Both Jenna and Kevin emphasized that they had no idea at the time of the plot.

