Nicki Minaj Teases a Rihanna Collaboration on 'Pink Friday 2' Deluxe Edition

Nicki Minaj is teasing a possible new collaboration with Rihanna!

On Wednesday (December 20), the 41-year-old “Super Freaky Girl” rapper posted an Instagram Story featuring the 35-year-old Fenty Beauty founder and CEO.

In her caption, Nicki revealed that Rihanna might appear on a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2!

She posted a video of Rihanna dancing to the Pink Friday 2 track “FTCU” and wrote, “The full gag city deluxe ain’t coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if she was serious about the collab. However, the two did work together back in 2010 on the Pink Friday track, “Fly.”

This Rihanna shoutout comes days after Nicki spoke about the singer during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen asked her about the “current queen of pop,” and Rihanna‘s name came up.

“There are two women that I have looked up to in the music industry since I’ve come in it in a different way,” Nicki said on the show. “Just because of who they are and where I’m from and who I am. Of course, Bey and Ri [Beyoncé and Rihanna].”

Barbz and Rihanna‘s Navy will just have to wait and see if there really is a collab!

