'Glee' Fans Clocked an Interesting Connection to 'Barbie' That You Likely Missed

Barbie is the biggest movie of 2023, and some Gleeks are noticing a connection between the pink-hued masterpiece and the hit musical TV show.

It’s been eight years since the final episode of Glee aired, but this connection has spurred the belief that, if the two projects exist in the same universe, one of the characters is thriving in Hollywood.

There’s also a pretty good chance that you missed the connection!

No, that character is not Lea Michele‘s Rachel Berry or any of the members of the New Directions. However, co-stars and former members of the show choir Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz reacted to the news on a recent episode of their And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast.

Head inside to check out the connection between Barbie and Glee…