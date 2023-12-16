'General Hospital' Star Jack Axelrod Dead at 93

Jack Axelrod, best known for roles on General Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family has sadly died at the age of 93.

The actor came to fame playing Victor Jerome on the popular soap opera. His representative confirmed the news of his passing and paid tribute to him in a statement.

“I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family,” his representative Jennifer Garland told Entertainment Weekly. “We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles and recite Shakespearean sonnets.”

She said that he died of natural causes on November 28.

Aside from a multitude of acting roles over the years, Jack also worked as a teacher to share the love of acting with others.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Jack at this difficult time. RIP.