The Bold & the Beautiful's Krista Allen Alludes to Drama Behind the Scenes After Being Removed From Soap Opera

Krista Allen is seemingly revealing what happened behind the scenes that led to her being removed from The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards. However, it was revealed that she would not be returning to the beloved soap opera on the same day that the awards show.

She opened up about exiting the sudser in a new interview.

Speaking to People, Krista explained that she had been aware that her contract was not renewed “for a long time” before it became public knowledge.

“The contract was dropped, which is so crazy. It’s like, make that make sense,” she said.

While she didn’t give any specifics, Krista did tease that she was interested in writing a book that was “based on a true story.”

The book would be “About a woman who took over a role on a soap opera and against all odds ended up winning over a fan base and getting nominated for an Emmy,” she explained. “And then there’s a lot of backstage drama going on, and she has to find her way.”

Krista continued, adding that the book could be “really soapy.”

