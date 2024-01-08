Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Nick Kocher at Golden Globes After Party

Top Stories
Karen Gillan is not seen in public with her husband Nick Kocher that often, but they made a rare public appearance at an after party following the 2024 Golden Globes!

The married couple posed for a photo while attending UTA’s After Party on Sunday night (January 7) at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Earlier in the night, Karen was in attendance at the awards show to support her movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

The new category celebrates blockbuster movies that were well-received by fans. Barbie, which grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office, picked up the award.

For those who don’t know, Nick is one half of the internet sketch comedy duo BriTANicK. He and Karen secretly got married back in May 2022 and she has revealed that they met after she slid into his DMs on Instagram!

FYI: Karen is wearing an Iris Van Herpen dress on the Globes carpet.
