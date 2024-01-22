Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

Sofia Vergara Reveals Why Her Marriage to Joe Manganiello Ended

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed &amp; There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Razzie Awards 2024 Nominations Revealed & There's So Many A-Listers Nominated This Year

Nicole Kidman Shares New Update on 'Big Little Lies' Season Three

Nicole Kidman Shares New Update on 'Big Little Lies' Season Three

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 6:13 pm

Glen Powell Goes Undercover in Netflix's 'Hit Man' Trailer - Watch Now!

Glen Powell Goes Undercover in Netflix's 'Hit Man' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Glen Powell‘s new Netflix movie has been released!

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor stars alongside Adria Arjona in the new action-thriller Hit Man from director Richard Linklater.

Co-written by Glen and Richard, here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie also stars Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, and Evan Holtzman.

It was also recently announced that Glen has landed a role in a “raucous revenge thriller” titled Huntington. Find out more here!

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on June 7 with a limited theatrical release.
Just Jared on Facebook
glen powell hit man trailer 01
glen powell hit man trailer 02
glen powell hit man trailer 03

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Adria Arjona, Glen Powell, Movies, Netflix, Richard Linklater