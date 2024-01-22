Glen Powell Goes Undercover in Netflix's 'Hit Man' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Glen Powell‘s new Netflix movie has been released!

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor stars alongside Adria Arjona in the new action-thriller Hit Man from director Richard Linklater.

Co-written by Glen and Richard, here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.”

The movie also stars Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, and Evan Holtzman.

It was also recently announced that Glen has landed a role in a “raucous revenge thriller” titled Huntington. Find out more here!

Hit Man will be released on Netflix on June 7 with a limited theatrical release.