Prince Harry Pokes Fun at Dad King Charles with Joke at Aviation Event

Prince Harry is poking fun at his dad King Charles!

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation on Friday night (January 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the event, host John Travolta asked Prince Harry about his first flight!

Fan footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, captured Prince Harry‘s response.

“I think I was maybe 7 or 8 years old, Wessex Helicopter, and I jumped into it very excited. And then my father jumped in behind the controls, and I was terrified,” he said, eliciting many laughs from the audience.

If you didn’t know, King Charles, 75, has a fair amount of experience in aviation. His royal biography notes that he trained as a jet pilot in the Royal Airforce in the 1970s.

Prince Harry went on to serve in the British Army as a helicopter pilot for 10 years.

