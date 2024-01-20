Prince Harry Honored as 'Living Legend' at Ceremony Without Meghan Markle By His Side - Here's Why

Prince Harry received a special honor when he was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation. However, he did so without wife Meghan Markle by his side, and sources are revealing why.

On Friday (January 19), the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex received the special honor from John Travolta during a ceremony hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While his wife, 42, was expected to attend, she was not on the guestlist. However, it sounds like there is a good reason for her absence.

Read more about Meghan Markle’s absence from Prince Harry’s big day…

According to People, the Duchess of Sussex was unable to attend because one of the couple’s children was sick.

The pair are parents to Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lili, 2. It is not clear which child was ill, but we hope that it was not serious and that they are feeling better.

Congratulations to Prince Harry for his exciting honor!

