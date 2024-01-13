Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Adopt One of Ellen DeGeneres' Chickens for the Sweetest Reason

One of Ellen DeGeneres‘ pet chickens has been adopted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 65-year-old talk show host took to social media on Saturday (January 13) to reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had taken in her chicken named Sinkie, and the reason for the adoption is so sweet.

The story of Sinkie is actually a long-running one, and it involves another popular celebrity, too!

Sinkie has become a fixture on Ellen‘s Instagram since shortly before Christmas. On December 21, she revealed that the chicken was living in her sink (hence the name) because she had hurt her leg and was being bullied by the other chickens in the coop.

Steve Carell apparently came up with the very apt name!

Ellen updated fans a few days after the first video to reveal that poor Sinkie had broken her fibula and was going to have to spend a few weeks recuperating at a clinic.

Thankfully Sinkie made a full recovery. However, it sounds like she wasn’t welcomed back by the rest of the hens at Ellen‘s.

“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed,” Ellen wrote in the most recent update about the adorable chicken. “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

Hopefully Sinkie got a warm welcome. We know that she’ll receive the best care moving forward.

If you were unaware, Ellen has been close with Prince Harry and Meghan for years. In fact, the royals seemingly supported her at a very special event last year.

Check out a pic of Sinkie…