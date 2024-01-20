Jameela Jamil & Longtime Love James Blake Make Very Rare Appearance at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week Show

Jameela Jamil and longtime love James Blake put their love on full display during a very rare outing on Saturday (January 20) in Paris, France.

The 37-year-old She-Hulk actress and the 35-year-old “Retrograde” hitmaker attended the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week and put on a stylish display while posing for photos together.

Wearing monochromatic black, Jameela capped off her look with knee-high boots and stylish sunglasses. James provided a bright pop of color in a long, royal blue trench coat.

If you were unaware, the couple has been together since 2015. However, we rarely see them out in public in recent years.

We got photos of them cozied up during an afternoon on the town in New York City back in October 2023. Since then, they’ve made a scant few appearances.

