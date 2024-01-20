Lil Nas X Responds to Demand to 'Repent,' Reveals if His Label Supports Him & How He Overcomes So Much Hate

Lil Nas X opened up during a revealing Q&A with his fans online.

On Friday (January 19), the 24-year-old “Industry Baby” rapper hopped on his Instagram story to field questions from his followers.

Some of them were silly. However, he offered some interesting insight into how he responds to the hate he receives for his artistry and if he feels supported by his label, especially after the release of his new single “J Christ.”

The artist also responded to someone who demanded that he “repent” and insulted his sexuality.

Head inside to see what Lil Nas X had to say…

Lil Nas X stressed that he felt “VERYYY” supported by his team. He also revealed how he remains so unbothered in the face of online hate.

“I don’t think anything is fair as an artist, or person in general, and i believe you have to take the bad with the good and the good with the bad,” he replied when asked if he felt the public’s response to him was unfair.

As for why he keeps pushing forward, he said, “I have this unwavering belief that i have so much to do while im here on the earth this time around

A hater used the Q&A as an opportunity to drag Lil Nas X over his sexuality, seemingly threatening him with hell.

“Sorry to tell you but you gotta repent if you really for God. You can’t be gay and expect heaven,” they wrote.

As further proof that he ignores the hate, Lil Nas X replied: “irdgaf [I really don't give a f-ck] but i hope u have fun when u get there.”

The artist recently revealed the meaning of his controversial music video and song.

We’ll learn more about Lil Nas X when he unleashes his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero on January 27. Check out the trailer.