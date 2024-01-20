One Direction's First & Most Recent Red Carpet Pics - See How the Boy Band Grew Up Over the Years!

The members of One Direction have grown up in front of our eyes.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were all just teens when they were put together on X Factor in 2010. However, they went on to become some of the biggest stars in the world.

Since hitting the scenes, all five member of the group have certainly grown up and developed their own sense of style and personality.

That’s particularly evident when you look at early pics of them on the red carpet and compare them to their latest outings.

We did a bit of digging and pulled together our approximation of each member’s oldest and newest photos on the red carpet. Check them out and you can see just how much each member has changed since their big debut nearly 14 years ago!

Scroll through the oldest and newest photos of One Direction on the red carpet…