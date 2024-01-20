Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult & More Stars Attend Dior Homme Menswear Show During Paris Fashion Week

So many celebrities have descended on Paris for the most fashionable time of the year – Fashion Week!

On Friday (January 19), a slew of stars stepped out to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

The guestlist included the likes of Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult and Kate and Lila Moss. That’s still barely scratching the surface, too. We pulled together pics of everyone and arranged them for you to easily peruse inside.

Head inside to see all of the pics from the fashion show…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the celebrities at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show…

Lewis Hamilton

Rita Ora

Kate Moss

Lila Moss

Honey Dijon

Bryanboy

Baptiste Giabiconi

Amanda Lear

Nicholas Hoult

Miss Fame

Aron Piper

Alexander Roth

Bertrand Bonello

Edouard Philipponnat

Mohammed Al Turki

Chris Ivery

Saint Levant

Benito Skinner

Chase Hudson

PUSHA T

Luther Ford

Younes Bendjima

Nic Kaufmann

Marc Forne

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai of TOGETHER X TOMORROW

Ahmed Malek

Jay Chou

Jung Hae-in