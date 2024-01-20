Top Stories
Zayn Malik Updates Fans After His Foot Appears to Get Run Over at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Show

Zayn Malik Updates Fans After His Foot Appears to Get Run Over at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Show

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Shares Details About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Shares Details About Hanging Out With Taylor Swift

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

Sat, 20 January 2024 at 10:22 pm

Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult & More Stars Attend Dior Homme Menswear Show During Paris Fashion Week

Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult & More Stars Attend Dior Homme Menswear Show During Paris Fashion Week

So many celebrities have descended on Paris for the most fashionable time of the year – Fashion Week!

On Friday (January 19), a slew of stars stepped out to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

The guestlist included the likes of Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult and Kate and Lila Moss. That’s still barely scratching the surface, too. We pulled together pics of everyone and arranged them for you to easily peruse inside.

Head inside to see all of the pics from the fashion show…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the celebrities at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show…

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Kate Moss

Kate Moss

Lila Moss

Lila Moss

Honey Dijon

Honey Dijon

Bryanboy

Bryanboy

Baptiste Giabiconi

Baptiste Giabiconi

Amanda Lear

Amanda Lear

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult

Miss Fame

Miss Fame

Aron Piper

Aron Piper

Alexander Roth

Alexander Roth

Bertrand Bonello

Bertrand Bonello

Edouard Philipponnatt

Edouard Philipponnat

Mohammed Al Turki

Mohammed Al Turki

Chris Ivery

Chris Ivery

Saint Levant

Saint Levant

Benito Skinner

Benito Skinner

Chase Hudson

Chase Hudson

Pusha T

PUSHA T

Luther Ford

Luther Ford

Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima

Nic Kaufmann

Nic Kaufmann

Marc Forne

Marc Forne

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai of TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai of TOGETHER X TOMORROW

Ahmed Malek

Ahmed Malek

Jay Chou

Jay Chou

Jung Hae-in

Jung Hae-in

Manuel Turizo

Manuel Turizo
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ahmed Malek, Alexander Roth, Amanda Lear, Arón Piper, Baptiste Giabiconi, Benito Skinner, Beomgyu, Bertrand Bonello, BryanBoy, Chase Hudson, Chris Ivery, Edouard Philipponnat, Honey Dijon, Huening Kai, Jay Chou, Jung Hae-In, Kate Moss, Lewis Hamilton, Lila Moss, Luther Ford, Manuel Turizo, Marc Forne, Miss Fame, Mohammed Al Turki, Nic Kaufmann, Nicholas Hoult, nicolas hoult, Pusha T, Rita Ora, Saint Levant, Soobin, Taehyun, Tomorrow X Together, Yeonjun, Younes Bendjima