Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult & More Stars Attend Dior Homme Menswear Show During Paris Fashion Week
So many celebrities have descended on Paris for the most fashionable time of the year – Fashion Week!
On Friday (January 19), a slew of stars stepped out to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.
The guestlist included the likes of Rita Ora, Nicholas Hoult and Kate and Lila Moss. That’s still barely scratching the surface, too. We pulled together pics of everyone and arranged them for you to easily peruse inside.
Lewis Hamilton
Rita Ora
Kate Moss
Lila Moss
Honey Dijon
Bryanboy
Baptiste Giabiconi
Amanda Lear
Nicholas Hoult
Miss Fame
Aron Piper
Alexander Roth
Bertrand Bonello
Edouard Philipponnat
Mohammed Al Turki
Chris Ivery
Saint Levant
Benito Skinner
Chase Hudson
PUSHA T
Luther Ford
Younes Bendjima
Nic Kaufmann
Marc Forne
Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai of TOGETHER X TOMORROW
Ahmed Malek
Jay Chou
Jung Hae-in
Manuel Turizo