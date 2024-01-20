Alicia Silverstone Discusses 'Clueless' Sequel & If She'd Return to Another Iconic Role

Alicia Silverstone opened up about two of her most iconic roles during a recent appearance.

While attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday (January 20), the 47-year-old actress addressed calls for a sequel to her 1995 classic Clueless. Nearly a year after the reprised the role in a Super Bowl commercial, fans have still not given up hope that the story will continue.

She also weighed in on playing Batgirl again after 1997′s Batman & Robin. Would she be down to suit up for another project?

Read more about Alicia Silverstone’s thoughts on both projects…

Speaking to Variety, Alicia revealed how happy she was to see fans still in love with Clueless.

“I think people are talking about a [sequel] all the time at all times since the movie happened,” she reflected. “Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It’s so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It’s very nice.”

As for Batgirl, Alicia seemed very into the idea: “If you arrange that I will do it!”

Did you see that an A-list star channeled Clueless for Halloween last year?