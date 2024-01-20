Zayn Malik Cuts His Hair In Between Loewe & Valentino Shows in Paris

Zayn Malik made a quick change to his look while stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!

The 31-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer first stepped out for the Loewe Fashion Show with longer, frost-tipped hair on Saturday afternoon (January 20) in Paris, France.

For the show, he wore a brown houndstooth-print blazer with a light blue buttoned-down shirt and dark brown pants.

After the show, Zayn cut off the frosted tips and debuted a buzzed ‘do while arriving at the Valentino Fashion Show, wearing black suit that had “We Are Sol Old We Have Become Young Again” written across it in white.

The day before, Zayn stepped out for the Kenzo Fashion Show. While leaving the show, it appeared as if a car ran over his foot and he shared an update with fans if he got hurt.

