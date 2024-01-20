Zayn Malik Updates Fans After His Foot Appears to Get Run Over at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week Show

Zayn Malik is letting everyone know how his foot is doing after it appeared to get run over by a car!

The 31-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer stepped out for the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday (January 19) in Paris, France.

The occasion marked his first big public event in six years – he last attended the Tom Ford Womenswear show in February 2018.

In footage going around social media, it looks like Zayn‘s foot got ran over by a car as he made his way through a crowd by the event.

In the clip, he seems taken by surprise and looks like he’s in pain before people quickly help him to his car.

Fortunately, it looks like Zayn is alright.

After the show, he took to Instagram to share photos of himself, the show, and his messed up shoe.

“Thanks for a great show!” Zayn wrote in his caption. He noted, “My foot is fine !!Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes 😂👍🏼.”

